14 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Governor of Central Bank - U.S. Decision On Sanctions Does Not Constitute Change in Policies of Banking System

Khartoum — The Governor of the Centeral Bank, Hazim Abdul-Gadir, said that despite the hopes on lifting the US economic embargo completely in July, but we confirm that the extension of the lifting of the total ban on sanctions from Sudan until next October does not constitute any change in the policies and conditions of the banking system because the current policies have been set under the embargo, "and therefore we will continue to apply our monetary and banking policies and current exchange rate policies" he added.

In press statements, the governor noted that the Central Bank will continue providing hard currency to cover obligations of export of the strategic commodities (petroleum products, wheat and flour), other commodities and meeting commitment to external organizations, in addition to providing hard currency for the exchange offices, banks to cover the tourism and treatment needs, pointing out that the Central Bank has made arrangements for providing the needs of pilgrims from foreign exchange.

