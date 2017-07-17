Mauritius: Fostering Women and Girls Leadership Through Science Learning

press release

The promotion of the leadership of women and girls as role models to boost girls' interest in learning Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ( STEM) and prepare their future career as scientific women, is one of the main recommendations of the Education Forum which was held from 10 to 12 July 2017 at Intercontinental Hotel, Balaclava.

The Forum focused on the Strategies for retention of girls and young women in educational systems. It was organised jointly by the African Union , the International Centre for Girls' and Women's Education in Africa (AUCIEFFA) and the Ministry of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research.

Other recommendations include:

Strengthening the role of educational actors in demystifying accessibility to STEM for girls, train them to eliminate the myths and fear of scientific subjects.

Investing in human capital and financial resources to build self-confidence of urban and rural girls by boosting their interest to improve performance in STEM.

Gender-sensitivity in teaching and learning infrastructure in TVET (Technical and Vocational Education) institutions, national affirmative action policies for female participation in male-dominated occupations, necessity to recruit more competent female as TVET instructors to teach in male-dominated disciplines.

'STEMitise' the curriculum right from the lower levels of education system, sufficient budget allocation to support girls in TVET through need-based bursaries.

Strengthening the teaching of entrepreneurial skills and facilitating the transition from school to self-employment of women trainees, using female mentors from the business community.

Establishing an inter-Ministerial task force for effective implementation and information sharing.

About the Forum

The Forum aimed at sustaining the AUCIEFFA's momentum on education in line with the concepts of gender equality and women's rights; and formulating realistic strategies and frameworks to address issues and constraints identified with regard to girls and young women within the education context.

Delegates from Member States of the African Union, Regional Economic Communities, Civil society organisations and development partners gathered at the Forum to discuss the following sub-themes: STEM, TVET, Teaching and learning Environment/Materials, Legal and Institutional Framework.