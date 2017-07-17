14 July 2017

South Africa: Man in Dock for Murder of Khayelitsha Girl, 4

A man accused of murdering four-year-old Iyapha Yamile and stuffing her little body in a plastic bag appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said detectives followed every lead, culminating in the arrest of the 29-year-old man on Wednesday night in Khayelitsha.

"Crime committed against children is a top priority of the Western Cape police. We will use all our resources to apprehend those responsible for preying on young victims who cannot defend themselves," Traut said.

The case against the suspect was postponed until July 21.

Last month, murder and rape charges against Thabiso Mtshanguta and Thabo Titus were withdrawn after the State found there was no evidence linking them to the crime.

Angry residents had burnt down the duo's shacks following their arrest.

DNA found in the little girl's underwear and on her body did not match that of the two suspects, the Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority said at the time.

The little girl had last been seen playing with a friend near her home on Sunday, April 30. She was reported missing by her parents after the searched the neighbourhood homes and residents had launched a manhunt for her, calling her name through a loudhailer.

She was found dead the next morning.

