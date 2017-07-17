14 July 2017

Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: President Koroma Receives Five New Ambassadors

Five new ambassadors from Cote D'Ivoire, Senegal, Morocco, United Arab Emirates and Indonesia presented their letters of credence to His Excellency President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma at State House this morning Friday, 14th July 2017, to mark the beginning of their mission in Sierra Leone.

The President reiterated the country's determination to strengthen the economic, social and cultural cooperation between Sierra Leone and their respective countries.

As Chair of the African Union Committee of Ten Heads of State and Government on the Reform of the United Nations Security Council, President Koroma also canvassed the support of the newly accredited ambassadors for the Common African Position as espoused in the Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration.

A quarter guard was mounted by a detachment of the 1st Infantry Battalion of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF).

