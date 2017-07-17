14 July 2017

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: CAF President Ahmad Pays Courtesy Call On Tunisia President Essebsi

Tunisian President, Beji Caid Essebsi on Thursday, 13 July 2017 received CAF President Ahmad at the Carthage Palace, the seat of Government near Tunis.

Ahmad, who is an official visit to Tunisia, said the meeting was an opportunity to express CAF's appreciation to the North African country's commitment towards the progress of African football.

The CAF President reiterated his devotion to the growth of the game across the continent Tunisia inclusive during his reign, with emphasis on the development of youth football.

In attendance were Tunisia's Minister of Youth and Sports, Majdouline Cherni; president of the Tunisia Football Federation, Wadie Jarie; CAF Second Vice President Constant Omari Selemani and CAF Executive Committee and FIFA Council member, Tarek Bouchmaoui.

