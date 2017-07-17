15 July 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Cabinet Approves Media Law Changes

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Council of Cabinet has approved slight changes in to the 2015 Media Law.

The law assented by the then President Hassan Mohamud had received widespread criticism among journalists for restricting non graduates into the practice.

Information Minister Abdrahman Omar Osman had vowed to push for changes into the law that culminated to Thursday's cabinet decision.

Minister Osman said he had widely consulted key stakeholders before the matter was presented to the cabinet.

The changes await to be presented to Parliament for approval.

Somalia

Somali Holds Ship Behind Internet Blackout

A ship said to have damaged undersea fibre optic wires that has caused a two week internet blackout is being detained by… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.