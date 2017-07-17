Somalia: Cabinet Approves Media Law Changes

The Council of Cabinet has approved slight changes in to the 2015 Media Law.

The law assented by the then President Hassan Mohamud had received widespread criticism among journalists for restricting non graduates into the practice.

Information Minister Abdrahman Omar Osman had vowed to push for changes into the law that culminated to Thursday's cabinet decision.

Minister Osman said he had widely consulted key stakeholders before the matter was presented to the cabinet.

The changes await to be presented to Parliament for approval.