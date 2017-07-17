15 July 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Holds Ship Behind Internet Blackout

Tagged:

Related Topics

A ship said to have damaged undersea fibre optic wires that has caused a two week internet blackout is being detained by Somali authorities. The ship MSC Alice had been delivering goods at the Mogadishu port when it reportedly cut the wires connecting Somalia to the rest of the world.

Somalia Attorney General Ahmed Ali Dahir confirmed the reports to the media that MSC Alice Vessel had been detained. Somalia will be pushing for a compensation by the company owning the vessel.

Parts of central and southern Somalia has not been with internet affecting money transfers, media and government operations. The government claims $10M has been lost everyday due to the internet outage.

Somalia

Cabinet Approves Media Law Changes

The Council of Cabinet has approved slight changes in to the 2015 Media Law. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.