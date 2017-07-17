Somalia: Somali Holds Ship Behind Internet Blackout

A ship said to have damaged undersea fibre optic wires that has caused a two week internet blackout is being detained by Somali authorities. The ship MSC Alice had been delivering goods at the Mogadishu port when it reportedly cut the wires connecting Somalia to the rest of the world.

Somalia Attorney General Ahmed Ali Dahir confirmed the reports to the media that MSC Alice Vessel had been detained. Somalia will be pushing for a compensation by the company owning the vessel.

Parts of central and southern Somalia has not been with internet affecting money transfers, media and government operations. The government claims $10M has been lost everyday due to the internet outage.