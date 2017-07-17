15 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bashir Leaves Khartoum On a Tour Taking Him to UAE and Saudi Arabia

Khartoum, 15 (SUNA)-The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, leaves Khartoum on Monday to the United Arab Emirates, in a tour that will also take him to Saudi Arabia.

The President will hold talks with his brothers the leaders of the United Arab Emirates during the two day visit there, focusing on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interests.

The President will leave from the UAE to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday on a three-day visit during which he will confer with his brother the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and with the Crown Prince, Emir, Mohamed Bin Salman.

