Cameroon: Yaounde-Douala Expressway - Construction Works to Continue

The Minister of Public Works has assured the Vice President of the construction company that all is being done for the clearing of PK40 to PK60 lane of the first phase of the project.

The Minister of Public Works, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi has assured the Chinese company executing the first phase of construction works of a double-carriage (express) road between Yaounde and Douala, that Government is taking its responsibilities to indemnify locals along the Kilometric Point (PK) 40 to PK 60. The Minister gave the assurance, Wednesday July 12, 2017, in Yaounde, during an audience with Liu Dongyuan, visiting Vice President of the China First Highway Engineering Company (CFHEC); the company executing the giant project.

During the audience, it was observed that work had been smoothly going on between 0 and 40 mileposts, but for the remaining 20 mileposts which all constitute the first phase of the project to link the economic capital Douala to the transit city of Yaounde for sub-regional corridors. Nganou told Liu Dongyuan that measures were already being taken to address the issue. "We will put across a correspondence to the Governor of the Centre region to sensitize the people along PK 40 and PK 60, so that you [CFHEC] can take advantage of the approaching dry season to push on with work," Nganou noted.

CFHEC officials manifest their interest in executing the second phase of the project. They equally made a request for the government of Cameroon to disburse the ninth component of the project funds so that it could spur the Exim Bank of China to release the other component of the funds.

J'aime