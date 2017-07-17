Cameroon-Australia - Strengthening Investment Cooperation Discussed

Australia's High Commissioner to Cameroon had talks in the Ministry of External Relations on July 13, 2017.

The Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations (MINREX) in charge of Relations with the Commonwealth, Joseph Dion Ngute and the Australian High Commissioner to Cameroon, Paul Lehmann on July 13, 2017 in Yaounde discussed ways of strengthening cooperation between the two countries. This was during an audience Minister Dion Ngute granted the Australian diplomat who is resident in Abuja, Nigeria.

« I came to encourage trade and investment cooperation between Cameroon and Australia, especially in the area of mineral extraction, » High Commissioner Paul Lehmann told the press after the talks in MINREX. He said in talks with Cameroon government officials during his working visit they have been exploring ways of strengthening cooperation in these areas. Other areas of cooperation include training opportunities for Cameroon government officials in Australia.

The Australian government is also looking forward to welcome Cameroonians in 2018 as the country will host the Commonwealth Games, the High Commissioner said. He also came to discuss issues affecting Cameroon and see in which way Australia could be of help. The main challenge Cameroon faces is the Boko Haram terrorist group. The High Commissioner said Australia was supporting Cameroon for the two countries to work together in pushing back the terrorists. The High Commissioner was accompanied by Dr Diane Acha Morfaw, the Honorary Consul of Australia to Cameroon.

