Nigeria: We've Arrested 200 Cultists - Rivers Police

Port Harcourt — The Rivers State Police Command's operatives have apprehended over 200 suspected cultists, kidnappers and robbers in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Ahmed Zaki, revealed this, weekend, while parading the suspects at the headquarters of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, at Rumukpokwu community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

Zaki revealed that the suspects were arrested by the tactical units of the Command in their raids in Omudioga and Egbeda communities in Emohua council and Omerlu community in Ikwerre council.

The Police Chief noted that the suspects are among the gangs that are terrorising communities of the local governments.

Zaki said: "The Police have arrested over 200 suspected kidnappers, cultists and robbers that are terrorising communities of Ikwerre and Emohua local governments. 10 robbers, who specialise in car snatching, were also arrested.

"The Command's tactical team invaded criminal hideouts in Omudioga and Egbeda communities of Emohua and Omerlu in Ikwerre and apprehended the suspects.

"Arms and ammunition recovered in the raid included four AK-47 rifles, five English-made pistols, 20 locally-made pistols, 146 of 7.4mm cartridges, 300 live cartridges, 10 magazines, two chemical sprays and charms used by the criminals in their operations."