17 July 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: We've Arrested 200 Cultists - Rivers Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Davies Iheamnachor

Port Harcourt — The Rivers State Police Command's operatives have apprehended over 200 suspected cultists, kidnappers and robbers in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Ahmed Zaki, revealed this, weekend, while parading the suspects at the headquarters of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, at Rumukpokwu community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

Zaki revealed that the suspects were arrested by the tactical units of the Command in their raids in Omudioga and Egbeda communities in Emohua council and Omerlu community in Ikwerre council.

The Police Chief noted that the suspects are among the gangs that are terrorising communities of the local governments.

Zaki said: "The Police have arrested over 200 suspected kidnappers, cultists and robbers that are terrorising communities of Ikwerre and Emohua local governments. 10 robbers, who specialise in car snatching, were also arrested.

"The Command's tactical team invaded criminal hideouts in Omudioga and Egbeda communities of Emohua and Omerlu in Ikwerre and apprehended the suspects.

"Arms and ammunition recovered in the raid included four AK-47 rifles, five English-made pistols, 20 locally-made pistols, 146 of 7.4mm cartridges, 300 live cartridges, 10 magazines, two chemical sprays and charms used by the criminals in their operations."

Nigeria

30 Killed in Calabar Tank Farm Blast

Eyewitnesses have said about 30 persons died when an inferno from an explosion razed part of the Calabar Free Trade… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.