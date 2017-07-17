16 July 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Killings, Hijack in South Darfur, Jebel Marra

Nyala / Falluja — On Thursday, a soldier was shot dead in the South Darfur capital of Nyala. The shooter surrendered to the police. In North Darfur, herders killed a woman farmer on Friday.

"Rapid Support Forces (RSF) soldier El Rasheed Gasim was shot dead in the El Jeer district," an uncle of the victim reported to Radio Dabanga. "He and his comrade from the RSF had a heated argument with a man in front of his home in El Jeer. The man then took his gun and shot El Rasheed dead on the spot."

He added that the killer "immediately handed himself over to the police".

On Thursday afternoon, a group of gunmen hijacked a Toyota at the El Geneina market in Nyala.

"The janjaweed stopped the driver of the Toyota that belongs to the Nyala locality. They ordered him to disembark at gunpoint, and took the car with them to an unknown destination," he said.

Eastern Jebel Marra

Sara Yahya Juma was killed on Friday afternoon in Falluja in North Darfur's Tawila locality, popularly known as eastern Jebel Marra.

"Sara was tending her farm when two armed herders on camels appeared who untied her donkey. When she protested, they shot her dead," another farmer reported to this station.

