Nigeria: 'For Now, We Are Still Members of PDP' - Sheriff Faction

The Deputy National Vice Chairman of the defunct Ali Sheriff faction of the PDP, Cairo Ojouigboh, has said they are still members of the party despite the recent Supreme Court judgement.

Mr. Ojouigboh said this in an interview with journalists on Sunday in Warri shortly after meeting with some members who were loyal to the former Chairman of the party.

Mr. Ojouigboh, however, said that they were awaiting the receipt of the Supreme Court judgement for their lawyers to study and advise appropriately.

"For now, we are still members of the party and we will be ready to work for the success of PDP in future elections.

"We are PDP members and faithful ones. We are awaiting the written judgement and wait for the advice of our lawyers," he said.

He urged the party faithfuls in Delta to return to the grassroots and woo people to strengthen the party while they await directive from the former executive of the party.

On his part, the Delta factional chairman of the party, Austin Ogbabunor, urged the former leadership of the party to note the challenges of the party in the state and integrate them into the party.

Mr. Ogbabunor, however, said that they would not hesitate to form their own party should the PDP in Delta refuse to absorb them.

Caretaker committee chairman of PDP, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi speaking to newsmen after Supreme Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday (12/7/17) sacked the National Chairman of the opposition of the, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff. With him are Sen. Ben Obi (L) and Rep. Jones Onyereri. 03460/11/7/2017/Ernest Okorie/BJO/NAN

The Supreme Court declared the Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee, Ahmed Makarfi as the authentic leader of the party.

