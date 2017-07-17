Sudan: Embassy in Paris Organizes a Protest March Demanding Revocation of Sanctions

Khartoum — The official spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ambassador Gharib Alla Al Khidir, said the Sudan embassy in Paris, France, organized a protest march against the American economic sanctions imposed on the Sudan.

The march took place in the Human rights square in Trocadero Station in Paris. Sudanese community members and charity organizations took part in as the demonstration.

Some members of the Arab Call Society also participated along with some French national who are in solidarity with the Sudanese people for lifting the economic sanctions.

The chair of the Arab solidarity society, Ali Almuraabi, addressed the gathering which was covered by some local French media outlets.