Sudan: Minister of Intl Cooperation Meets Japanese Ambassador

Khartoum — The Minister of International Cooperation Idris Suleiman has discussed with the Ambassador of Japan to Sudan Mr. Hideki Ito the Japanese assistance in Sudan in the fields of agricultural development and skills development in the various training fields, praising the valuable support provided by the State of Japan to Sudan through developmental projects in different states of Sudan.

In a press statement after the meeting, the State Minister at the Ministry of International Cooperation, Hussein al-Sharif Al-Hindi expressed Sudan's appreciation to Japan and the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for their role in promoting sustainable development in the country, referring to the great cooperation and support provided by Japan to Sudan in the fields of water, health, education and agriculture as well as various domains in all the states of the Sudan, praising the support it has provided to Sudan in the field of capacity building and acquisition of technical skills.

For his part, the Japanese ambassador stressed his country's keenness to strengthen the cooperation relations between the two countries, stressing the continuation of the provision of more assistance, revealing that Japan attaches great importance to the provision of assistance in the fields of training and strengthening of skills in the technological fields.