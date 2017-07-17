16 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: VP Underlines Government Commitment to Implement Development Projects in Abyei Area

Khartoum — The Vice President of the Republic, Hasabou Mohamed Abdul Rahaman, has stressed that the government is keen to implement development projects in Abyei area

The vice president who received the joint chairman of the Abyei area commission, Hassan Ali Nimir, has directed that more attention be given to the livelihood of the people in the region and to remove all obstacles facing them and at the same time involved the local communities in all decisions concerning their lives.

He said the commission should also coordinate and liaise with the neighboring states with regards to provision of services for the civilians' population in Abyei.

Nimir said in press statements following the meeting that he briefed the vice president on the recent meeting held in Addis Ababa involving representatives of the two sides, Sudan and South Sudan.

He said the two sides have agreed on holding regular meetings as well as the convening of a meeting for the community leaders from Messairya and Dinka Ngok, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia end of current month of July.

