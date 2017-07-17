Sudan: South Darfur Governor Commends Presidential Decision to Freeze Work of Committee Negotiating With the American Administration

Nyalal, South Darfur — The governor of South Darfur state, Adam Al Faki, on Sunday has commended the position of the political forces and movements, the signatory of the national dialogue document, who have supported the government decision to suspend the work of the committee that shoulder dialogue with the Americans.

He commended the presidential decision and pointed to the promise that any work with the US administration has to come via the Sudanese diplomacy.

He said all political force s and movements in the Sudan back and support the president of the republic and are lining behind the national dialogue document.