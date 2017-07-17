16 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: South Darfur Governor Commends Presidential Decision to Freeze Work of Committee Negotiating With the American Administration

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nyalal, South Darfur — The governor of South Darfur state, Adam Al Faki, on Sunday has commended the position of the political forces and movements, the signatory of the national dialogue document, who have supported the government decision to suspend the work of the committee that shoulder dialogue with the Americans.

He commended the presidential decision and pointed to the promise that any work with the US administration has to come via the Sudanese diplomacy.

He said all political force s and movements in the Sudan back and support the president of the republic and are lining behind the national dialogue document.

Sudan

Minister for Information Says He Has Not Tended His Resignation

Khartoum, 16 July (SIMA)- The Minister for Information, Ahmed Bilal Osman, has denied tending his resignation, saying… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.