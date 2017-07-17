Sudan: Parties and Movements Signatory of the National Dialogue Document Denounced Continuation of American Sanctions Against Sudan

Nyala, South Darfur — The grouping of political parties and former armed movements signatory of the National Dialogue Document have urged the American administration to reconsider its decision on the continuation of sanctions as they heart only the people not the government of the Sudan.

The grouping in a statement has also denounced continuation of the economic sanctions, saying they support the presidential decision to freeze the joint Sudanese American committee.

The committee said Sudan has achieved huge steps with regards to human trafficking and terrorism combatting as well as the delivery of humanitarian relief to the needy.

The statement said the government has also taken serious steps in the realization of sustainable peace via dialogue and the implementation of the outcome of the dialogue, further pointing to the decisions of the president of the republic to extend the cease fire up to coming October in all operation areas in the country.

The grouping has called in its statement for the unity of the internal front and to continue with imposing the will of the state in the country.

Member of the grouping and representative of the political forces, Mohamed Abu Bakar, has described the decision taken by the President of the Republic on suspension of the bilateral committee with the United States of America as a "courageous" decision.

He urged the American administration to reconsider its decision as the people of the Sudan are the party that suffer the most, not the government.