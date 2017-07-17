Sudan: Minister for Information Says He Has Not Tended His Resignation

Khartoum, 16 July (SIMA)- The Minister for Information, Ahmed Bilal Osman, has denied tending his resignation, saying what is reported was only the wishes of ill-hearted and vengeful people.

The minister has pointed out after responding to a summon by a parliamentary committee on his most recent statements about the role of the Qatar based TV channel Al Jazeera and on Sudan's position regards Ethiopia's Great Renaissance Dam GERD, that he has only expressed his personal view while talking to the Egyptian media.

He said he has expressed the government view inside the Conference Hall.