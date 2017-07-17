analysis

Malusi Gigaba has just released what is dubbed an "inclusive growth action plan" which covers areas requiring interventions, with responsible authorities and target dates. This is easily a script from Maria Ramos's playbook, "If you can't make it work, sell it, call it 'non-core' and then boast cash flow reserves."

ANC government decisions of late reflect a government that is traumatised by its past decisions, their impact on the public mood and disposition, the negative reactions of the markets, that one is sensing a sense of paralysis, reactionary ad hoc decisions taken that are not governed by any philosophy or ideology. The ANC is desperate and it's disheartening.

The 53rd congress of the ANC resolved that government needs to increase state ownership in strategic sectors and to improve the effectiveness of the existing State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs). Government would have to marshal our SOEs with a view to make them one of the key instruments for a developmental state.

The overarching theme of the economic resolutions under the economic transformation at the 53rd Congress was that a developmental state is one where government is at the centre of industrial and trade policy and a key driver of the economy, as opposed...