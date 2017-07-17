17 July 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Eskom Refutes Cash Crisis Media Reports

Tagged:

Related Topics

Eskom has refuted weekend reports stating that it is facing a cash crisis.

In a statement on Sunday, the power utility refuted the claims regarding its financial sustainability.

"Due to limitations around disclosing financial information before the official announcement, which is scheduled for Wednesday 19 July 2017, Eskom is not in a position to respond comprehensively to the specific issues raised at this stage.

"Having said this, Eskom refutes the notion that it is facing a cash crisis, and that it has only enough cash to last for the next three months," said the utility.

The power utility said external auditors have confirmed Eskom as a going concern.

"As a result the company sees these reports as being inaccurate and misleading. It is important to reiterate that Eskom is not facing any liquidity challenges, and that the company is confident that it will maintain sufficient liquidity to support its operations," it said.

Eskom also highlighted the following:

The 2014/15 annual financial results stated an emphasis of matter in relation to its going concern, which was addressed and subsequently removed in the 2015/16 financial year.

While Eskom's financial position has always been supported by significant reliance on debt and borrowings, its improved overall financial and operational performance over the last two years has led to an improved balance sheet.

Eskom also has sufficient government guarantees to execute its funding plan.

Eskom has also maintained access to capital markets and raised committed funding.

"The details about Eskom's operational and financial performance will be announced on Wednesday where members of the media and other key stakeholders have been invited.

"Eskom will continue to meet with a number of stakeholders ahead of releasing the results this week," it said.

South Africa

The Truth of Former Eskom Chief's R30 Million 'Golden Handshake' Exposed

In November 2016 a sorrowful Brian Molefe announced he would resign from Eskom "in the interests of good corporate… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.