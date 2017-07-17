Mutare — South African Police Services (SAPS) this week arrested a Chipinge man who locked his three children inside the house and set it alight after a misunderstanding with his wife.

Fashion Mupakati, 44, of Maunganidze village under Chief Mutema fled to South Africa after he committed the offence and told his sister in law over the phone that he was going to kill himself.

Manicaland deputy police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Luxon Chananda, confirmed the arrest saying they were waiting for the repatriation of Mupakati to face trial.

Mupakati, according ZRP, was arrested after his close relatives in Durban tipped the SAPS.

"Mupakati was arrested in Durban by South African police after a close relative there tipped the security agents," said Chananda, adding; "we are waiting for his repatriation to him to face trial".

Mupakati recently went berserk and locked his three children inside their house before setting the building ablaze after a dispute with his wife, Precious Kadumbu.

He had been left in custody of the minors after his wife had gone elsewhere.

The fire was discovered by a neighbour, Prisca Tom, 42, who alerted other villagers. When the neighbours arrived, they heard the juveniles crying for help but discovered that the door was locked from outside.

Upon breaking down the door, the villagers rescued the elder child who was in the dining room but was unable to speak due to the severe injuries he had sustained. His siblings were burnt to death.

Police said the raging flames hindered the villagers from rescuing the pair.

The survivor was ferried to Birchenough Bridge Hospital where he is battling for his life.