The Zanu PF government does not have a policy which discriminates against opposition members, says the ruling party's deputy director of information, Psychology Maziwisa.

"We don't have a policy that one needs to be Zanu PF to benefit from government projects; we have never said that," Maziwisa told youths at a recent policy dialogue at SAPES.

"People are discouraged by their own political parties from benefitting and it can't be our problem surely."

He added, "One thing that is affecting young people is that if Zanu PF comes up with a beautiful programme people look at it from a political perspective saying this is a Mugabe thing."

"We are citizens of Zimbabwe before we are anything else, let's not look at everything with our political glasses; let's take them off."

Maziwisa accused the MDC-T leadership of discouraging their youths from benefitting from the Zanu PF led government projects simply because they are associated with President Mugabe.

"But guess what? I have seen and I am talking from experience, I have seen not only once but on countless occasions senior MDC-T officials coming to government ministries asking for opportunities," said Maziwisa.

"And I am wondering: this person comes from the opposition; they hold a view that you should not partake in anything that is associated with Mugabe."

Maziwisa added, "But a young MDC-T supporter sitting in Kuwadzana there doesn't know their leader has just received an opportunity from government minister so and so. It's hypocritical and don't blame the government."

But MDC-T national spokesperson Obert Gutu said Maziwisa's claims were "complete and utter lies".

"What has Maziwisa had been smoking of late? He seems to have taken leave of his senses; can he name just one Zanu PF project from which the MDC leadership has benefitted?" said Gutu.

"We suppose to that Maziwisa, the amateur politician and junior lawyer is just embarking on some sterile and banal exercise in cheap propaganda. He shouldn't be taken seriously," Gutu added.