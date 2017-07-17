16 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kidero Bans Unlicensed Water Tankers After Suspected Cholera Outbreak

By Margaret Njugunah

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has put a ban on all unlicensed water tankers distributing water in the city.

The move follows a suspected cholera outbreak that left dozens of people admitted to various hospitals including government officials.

Kidero has also asked Nairobi residents to be vigilant on what they consume and to look out for hygiene to prevent a further spread of the suspected disease.

"We have so far identified 336 cases of cholera where one person has died. The incidences are not confined to the informal settlements only as they have also affected residents from high-income areas."

Kidero said that the first case was reported after a wedding in Karen, and the recent Kenyatta International Convention Centre Trade Forum incident.

The governor said that his government was working with the national government's disease surveillance units to combat the disease.

At the same time, Nairobi County Executive in charge of Health Bernard Muia confirmed that 33 people who had attended a trade event at the KICC had been admitted to various hospitals in Nairobi.

Among those who had been affected include Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and Industrialization Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohamed.

They were however discharged after being treated for food poisoning.

The KICC incident comes a month after another outbreak was reported at the Weston hotel where more than 40 delegates were taken ill and rushed to various hospitals.

