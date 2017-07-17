Silobela — A serial rapist grandpa has been caged for forcing himself on his granddaughter and her friend in Chief Malisa area.

Kiva Moyo, 77, was in the habit of sexually abusing his granddaughter and her friend before threatening the minors, aged 12 and 13 years respectively, with "mental illness" if they reported the abuse.

The senior citizen appeared before Kwekwe magistrate Ngoni Nduna but maintained his innocence, claiming that he had no ability to rape anyone as he is impotent.

It is the state's case that on 17 March this year, Moyo raped his granddaughter.

Moyo reportedly sent the minor to his bedroom to fetch water for him. He then followed her and closed the door before pouncing on the unsuspecting girl. He then threatened her with "mental illness" if she disclosed the matter to anyone, claiming that he had juju.

"She is the one who opened my trousers and took out my manhood and tried to insert it into her womanhood but could not do anything since mine is impotent," Moyo told the stunned court in his defence.

With unbridled lust, Moyo reportedly pounced on his next victim-his granddaughter's friend.

It is the state case that on an unknown date but in March this year, Moyo called the unsuspecting adolescent to his bedroom to collect peanuts and she complied.

Upon entering the room, Moyo grabbed the girl by the waist and pushed her on to the bed and raped her once before threatening her with juju and mental illness.

In June this year, Moyo, again, pounced on his granddaughter.

The matter only came to light when Moyo's wife saw their granddaughter with a five dollar note Moyo had given her to buy her silence.

Upon interrogation, the minor revealed the repeated sexual abuses leading to Moyo's arrest.

Moyo was remanded to 20 July and his application for bail was denied.