14 July 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Grandpa, 77, Rapes Granddaughter and Her Friend, Threatens Girls With Mental Illness

Tagged:

Related Topics

By William Milasi

Silobela — A serial rapist grandpa has been caged for forcing himself on his granddaughter and her friend in Chief Malisa area.

Kiva Moyo, 77, was in the habit of sexually abusing his granddaughter and her friend before threatening the minors, aged 12 and 13 years respectively, with "mental illness" if they reported the abuse.

The senior citizen appeared before Kwekwe magistrate Ngoni Nduna but maintained his innocence, claiming that he had no ability to rape anyone as he is impotent.

It is the state's case that on 17 March this year, Moyo raped his granddaughter.

Moyo reportedly sent the minor to his bedroom to fetch water for him. He then followed her and closed the door before pouncing on the unsuspecting girl. He then threatened her with "mental illness" if she disclosed the matter to anyone, claiming that he had juju.

"She is the one who opened my trousers and took out my manhood and tried to insert it into her womanhood but could not do anything since mine is impotent," Moyo told the stunned court in his defence.

With unbridled lust, Moyo reportedly pounced on his next victim-his granddaughter's friend.

It is the state case that on an unknown date but in March this year, Moyo called the unsuspecting adolescent to his bedroom to collect peanuts and she complied.

Upon entering the room, Moyo grabbed the girl by the waist and pushed her on to the bed and raped her once before threatening her with juju and mental illness.

In June this year, Moyo, again, pounced on his granddaughter.

The matter only came to light when Moyo's wife saw their granddaughter with a five dollar note Moyo had given her to buy her silence.

Upon interrogation, the minor revealed the repeated sexual abuses leading to Moyo's arrest.

Moyo was remanded to 20 July and his application for bail was denied.

Zimbabwe

Mbeki Provokes the Ire of Zimbabwean Opposition

Former president Thabo Mbeki has provoked the ire of Zimbabwean opposition parties after he claimed that the British's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.