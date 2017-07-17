A 25 year old painter working for Opco Limited in Blantyre, Davie Shawa, died after falling from a building he was painting.

Limbe Police Assistant Public Relations Officer, Widson Nhlane, confirmed the incident, saying it happened on Tuesday when the deceased slipped while painting an upstairs building in Limbe.

"On July 11, the deceased was at a construction site of an upstairs building opposite Blue Bird Motel in Limbe. Unfortunately he slipped on a plastic transparent roofing sheet that broke and fell to the ground floor," said Nhlane.

Nhlane said the deceased was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where he died receiving treatment the same day.

Nhlane said postmortem examination results shows death was due to "several brain damage."