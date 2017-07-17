ZANU PF deputy director of information and MP for Highfield West, Psychology Maziwisa, said the ruling party has surpassed the number of jobs it promised during the 2013 election campaign period.

Maziwisa said his party had actually created more than three million jobs both in the formal and informal sector.

He was speaking at the policy dialogue on young professionals' views at SAPES Trust Thursday night.

Maziwisa said opposition supporters were missing what his party's election manifesto said on the creation of the 2.2 million jobs.

"2.2 million jobs yes we promised that, but you see what people tend to forget and I want to say this on record and I hope this is the last time I am saying this as Zanu PF: we did not say we were going to create 2.2 million formal jobs," he said.

"We said we were going to create 2.2 million jobs and when you define what a job is, it includes casual jobs," he added.

"For example, you can use the word job in a sentence as follows: I gave him a job to wash my clothes. So, we have created millions of jobs in the informal sector," claimed the MP.

"We have created-in fact we have exceeded the 2.2 million jobs."

He added, "We are now at the last count including the informal jobs, at over three million jobs."

Maziwisa's comments come weeks after President Robert Mugabe told his party supporters at an rally in Masvingo that youths should stop complaining that they don't have jobs and start their own businesses.

"Be enterprising; be a self-helper and don't wait to get help from others," Mugabe told party youths.

Due to the economic meltdown that has led to the closure of many companies, millions of Zimbabweans have now resorted to vending for survival-selling anything in the pavements from airtime, vegetables, old clothes, cell phone accessories, roasted mealie cobs to pirated music CDs.