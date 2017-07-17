Africa: A Historic Symposium

The African Football Symposium is organized under the High Patronage of the King of Morocco, His Majesty Mohammed VI.

Scheduled for 18 and 19 July 2017 in Rabat, the Moroccan capital, coupled with the profile of the participants, the African Football Symposium will herald the dawn of a new page in the development of African football as declared by CAF President Ahmad, upon his election on 16 March 2017 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Each of the 55 Member Associations affiliated to CAF is expected to be represented at the two-day event by its president, General Secretary and National Coach.

In the latter category, we can mention renowned technical brains with a good knowledge and experience of African football such as Claude Le Roy, Florent Ibenge, Herve Renard amongst others.

Others are decorated former footballers in the history of African football like Joseph-Antoine Bell, Rabah Madjer, Ahmed Faras, Austin "Jay-Jay" Okocha, Badou Zaki, Anthony Baffoe, Mohammed Timoumi, Hossam Hassan, Patrick Mboma, Geremi Njitap, etc. as well as Club leaders such as Roger Ouegnin, president of Ivorian giants, ASEC Mimosas, and Irvin Khoza of South African club, Orlando Pirates.

Also in attendance will be a FIFA delegation led by President, Gianni Infantino, and General Secretary, Fatma Samoura, who will be expected to take an active part in the symposium, which has also attracted experts from the European football governing body, UEFA.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) is a pillar in the materialization of the symposium. Following a meeting of the CAF Executive Committee in Manama, Bahrain, on 8 May 2017, the FRMF committed to providing funding and logistics for this symposium, which will be followed by a meeting of the CAF Executive Committee and an Extraordinary General Assembly.

A total of eight workshops will be held after the opening plenary session at the Palais des Congrès in Skhirat, a suburb of Rabat, to be graced by invited prominent personalities.

The workshops are as follows:

1- Africa Cup of Nations: Competition and Specifications

2- Interclub Competition

3- Football Development

4- Youth Football

5- International partnerships

6- Communication and Media

7- Marketing and TV

8- Players: role and perspectives

Symposium Program

Tuesday, July 18, 2017

9: 30- 10:30 Opening ceremony

10:30 - 12:00 Interactive thematic conference

Theme: African football, our vision

12: 30-14: 00 Lunch

14:30 - 18:00 Workshops

20:00 Gala dinner CAF

Wednesday 19 July 2017

10: 00-12: 00 Restitution of Working Groups 1 to 4

12:30 - 14:00 Lunch

14:30 - 16:00 Restitution of Working Groups 5 to 8

17:00 Closing speech

20:00 Gala Dinner FRMF