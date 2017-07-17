15 July 2017

South Africa: Threats to Khoza Come From Cell Number Registered to BLF

The number of the person threatening to kill outspoken ANC MP, Dr Makhosi Khoza is formally registered to the Gupta beholden Black First Land First (BLF) movement. By Pauli van Wyk for SCORPIO.

Makhosi Khoza has posted screen grabs on Facebook of a series of SMSes sent to her phone during the week where she is told vote against the motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma and to withdraw her statements regarding the secret ballot.

"Do what is best for yourself and your family," the message continues.

"You have 20 days let(sic)."

Two days before this message the following was sent from the same number: "I will find you and I will kill you."

And another: "You have 21 days before you die."

Khoza responded to the messages asking for "reasons behind this ultimatum of my death" and for the sender to reveal their identity.

Two independent sources confirmed to Scorpio that the number is registered to the Gupta beholden BLF movement under The Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-related Information Act (Rica).

However, no name is registered to the number.

The BLF's Andile Mngxitama denied ownership of the number and any knowledge of the...

