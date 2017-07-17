16 July 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Hip Hop Awards and Festivals in the Offing

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Harold Kapindu

Malawi will soon join the list of countries such as USA, South Africa and Zambia among others which have annual Hip Hop Awards and festivals to celebrate the culture.

For the first time in Malawi music history, Wize Scholar Entertainment a newly established entertainment outfit which has pledged itself in full time Hip Hop events management said plans are in final stages for the inaugural Hip Hop Awards and festival.

Speaking in an interview, Geoff Chirwa also known as Black Mind revealed that Wize Scholar Entertainment intends to host Hip Hop events including awards, festivals and conferences in the country.

"Elsewhere in the world, people celebrate Hip Hop through Awards and festivals. We shouldn't be the only country out of the picture," Black Mind noted.

He added, "After seeing a void where much effort is put in urban music, I thought it wise to start something which will focus more on Hip Hop as a culture. I started this idea 3 years ago but now am going full throttle."

The Wize Scholar manager pointed out lack of sponsorship in Hip Hop events to bad publicity that the older generation has been exposed to through the mainstream media.

"Most of the companies are owned and managed by old people who have a bad feeling towards Hip Hop. They shun us because they don't understand us. So, since they don't understand us and can't help us, we are going to do it ourselves," he challenged.

He then blamed mainstream media for using the culture in advocating immorality.

"This genre is more than music. It's more than what people hear on the radio or watch on TV. It is a culture that promotes peace, love, unity and having love. But, on TV, all you see is sex, drugs, guns and alcohol which is contrary to what the culture advocates," he explained.

He then said dates for inaugural events will be announced later in the year. So far, the first event will have himself, 3rd Eye, Dominant 1, Kenny Klips, Genii Black, L-planet, Trudocsy, Kananji, DJ Milatino and other new rappers as headliners.

According to Blackmind, the events are also meant to bring sanity between new and old school artists wrangle which has currently rocked the industry.

He then emphasized that he would still be putting music, saying becoming an organizer doesn't mean he was quitting making music.

Black Mind has been in the music industry since 1995.

He accredits that he learned and got influenced from Malawi's Hip Hop pioneers such as Black Boy, Bywell C, Nyasa Vibes Crew, Boyz Lazy, Solo and LC Definition.

Malawi

Painter Falls From Building, Dies

A 25 year old painter working for Opco Limited in Blantyre, Davie Shawa, died after falling from a building he was… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.