The Warriors got off to a low start in their bid to qualify for the African Nations Championship (Chan) after they were beaten 1-0 by old foes Namibia in the Southern Zone first round, first leg qualifier at Sam Nujoma in Windhoek on Sunday.

Sunday Chidzambwa's men went into the match high on confidence as they were coming from a triumph in South Africa where they overcame Zambia 3-1 in the final to lift a record fifth Cosafa Cup.

Following that victory co-captains Ovidy Karuru and Ocean Mushure as well as forwards Knox Mtizwa and Talent Chawapiwa among others became subjects of interest with several clubs in the South African Premiership reportedly angling to sign them.

However, the Warriors came unstuck against the Namibians after finding themselves trailing 1-0 in the second half.

Although they poured forward in numbers in search of an away goal at the death, it proved elusive.

Chidzambwa's men have now complicated things for themselves as they will have to beat their opponents by a score line of at least 2-0 for them to progress to the second round and qualify for a record fifth appearance at the tournament.

The reverse fixture is in Harare next Sunday, with the winner over the two legs progressing to the final qualifier where they will face either Comoros or Lesotho for a ticket to the Chan finals to be held in Kenya next year.