16 July 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe/Namibia: CHAN - Warriors Succumb 1-0 to Namibia

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Warriors got off to a low start in their bid to qualify for the African Nations Championship (Chan) after they were beaten 1-0 by old foes Namibia in the Southern Zone first round, first leg qualifier at Sam Nujoma in Windhoek on Sunday.

Sunday Chidzambwa's men went into the match high on confidence as they were coming from a triumph in South Africa where they overcame Zambia 3-1 in the final to lift a record fifth Cosafa Cup.

Following that victory co-captains Ovidy Karuru and Ocean Mushure as well as forwards Knox Mtizwa and Talent Chawapiwa among others became subjects of interest with several clubs in the South African Premiership reportedly angling to sign them.

However, the Warriors came unstuck against the Namibians after finding themselves trailing 1-0 in the second half.

Although they poured forward in numbers in search of an away goal at the death, it proved elusive.

Chidzambwa's men have now complicated things for themselves as they will have to beat their opponents by a score line of at least 2-0 for them to progress to the second round and qualify for a record fifth appearance at the tournament.

The reverse fixture is in Harare next Sunday, with the winner over the two legs progressing to the final qualifier where they will face either Comoros or Lesotho for a ticket to the Chan finals to be held in Kenya next year.

Zimbabwe

Mbeki Provokes the Ire of Zimbabwean Opposition

Former president Thabo Mbeki has provoked the ire of Zimbabwean opposition parties after he claimed that the British's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.