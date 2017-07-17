Malawi: Police Intercept Stolen Cattle, Arrest Driver

Malawi police in Kanengo on Friday morning, intercepted transportation of cattle believed to have been stolen and arrested 40 year old Alick Mcheteta for being found in possession of property suspected to have been stolen.

Mcheteta, a driver by profession, is believed to have been hired to transport a herd of cattle suspected to have been stolen from Bua in Kasungu according to Public Relations Officer, Salome Zgambo.

"It is believed that the herd of cattle was stolen in Bua and the thieves were using Nambuma Road," explained Zgambo who added "Upon seeing that the herd was too weak to travel and that one of them died on the way, the criminals decided to go to Area 25 to hire a car to ferry them to their destination."

She further disclosed that the criminals had hired Mcheteta's two tone Toyota Dyna registration number CK 1485 which was operating from Kalambo Rank in Nsungwi in Area 25.

"The car developed a fault while on the way which delayed them to reach their destination in time and only managed to get as far as Sector 6 of Area 25 at around seven o'clock in the morning," further explained the Police publicist.

She said the driver was arrested where the vehicle had been parked while he was awaiting his dues following a tip the police had received from well-wishers.

"The two suspects had managed to escape but the police arrested the driver and apprehended the car together with the herd of cattle," she explained.

The Police has since launched a manhunt for the two suspects who, when found, will be brought to book to answer charges of theft.