Pastor Patrick Mugadza said the accident which injured the First Lady Grace Mugabe at the weekend was a message from God advising her to stop evicting villagers in Mazowe.

Mugabe's wife was at the Harare International Airport on Saturday morning upon arrival from Singapore where she had accompanied her husband for a routine medical check-up when the chauffeur set their vehicle in motion before she had properly settled in.

The state media claimed that Grace suffered a minor ankle injury as a result of the accident.

The first couple's motorcade was later involved in an accident with an Isuzu pick-up truck along Airport Road while en route to their Borrowdale home.

In an interview with Newzimbabwe.com in Harare on Sunday, Pastor Mugadza, who has visited hundreds of families who were evicted from Manzou farm by Grace and prayed for God's intervention in their plight, said the evictees' tears were now haunting the First lady.

"I am not sure if it's because of the prayer I made and if it is that I am not happy about it but if that's what God chose as a medium of sending a message to her then let it be.

My hope is that she still has the capacity to read through the lines even of natural happenings not necessarily accidents that they may be used to send messages to people and then she makes introspection and correct her ways," he said.

Last week a local weekly reported that Grace had extended her empire by grabbing a state owned Mazowe Dam.

The report also said the First lady was extorting villagers she would have found passing near the dam.

Mazowe Dam is in the vicinity of Manzou farm where Grace owns an orphanage.

Pastor Mugadza also said the same misfortunes should happen to Bishop Trevor Manhanga of Tabernacles Church who recently evicted a white farmer from Lesbury farm in Rusape.

"I pray also that the evicting Bishop maybe visited in the same way by the heavens so that he corrects his move too as a man of the cloth. God speaks to all of us in different ways though it may be intense for some depending on our spiritual antennas," he said.