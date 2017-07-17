17 July 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Kidnappers of 5 Delta Students Nabbed

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emma Amaize

Ughelli — The leader of a four-man kidnap gang, Austine, alias Lion, that recently abducted five secondary school students at Ughelli, Delta State, has blamed the devil for his action.

The kidnappers, identified as Joseph, Onos, Omojevbe, Tina and Stella, were arrested by the Committee on Peace and Security, Delta State House of Assembly. Three members of the kidnap gang are, however, on the run

Vanguard learned that the anti-kidnapping unit of the Committee caught the gang leader unawares.

Chairman of the anti-kidnapping unit, Austin Opunbor, said: "Immediately we received the report of the kidnap of the school children, our committee mobilised its men to be on their trail.

"While some of our personnel were on the streets monitoring events, others embarked on a thorough search from forest to forest and uncompleted buildings.

"The arrest of the self-confessed gang leader was quite tasking," adding that when the gang discovered that the committee was closing in on them, it quickly released the victims.

Opunbor disclosed that the children have been re-united with their families, while the committee has launched a manhunt for the three fleeing suspects.

Nigeria

30 Killed in Calabar Tank Farm Blast

Eyewitnesses have said about 30 persons died when an inferno from an explosion razed part of the Calabar Free Trade… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.