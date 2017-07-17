Nigeria: Kidnappers of 5 Delta Students Nabbed

Ughelli — The leader of a four-man kidnap gang, Austine, alias Lion, that recently abducted five secondary school students at Ughelli, Delta State, has blamed the devil for his action.

The kidnappers, identified as Joseph, Onos, Omojevbe, Tina and Stella, were arrested by the Committee on Peace and Security, Delta State House of Assembly. Three members of the kidnap gang are, however, on the run

Vanguard learned that the anti-kidnapping unit of the Committee caught the gang leader unawares.

Chairman of the anti-kidnapping unit, Austin Opunbor, said: "Immediately we received the report of the kidnap of the school children, our committee mobilised its men to be on their trail.

"While some of our personnel were on the streets monitoring events, others embarked on a thorough search from forest to forest and uncompleted buildings.

"The arrest of the self-confessed gang leader was quite tasking," adding that when the gang discovered that the committee was closing in on them, it quickly released the victims.

Opunbor disclosed that the children have been re-united with their families, while the committee has launched a manhunt for the three fleeing suspects.