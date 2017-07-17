Nigeria: Vehicle Owners Plan Insurance Policy for Accident Victims

The Vehicles Owners Association of Nigeria (VOAN) is planning a multi-million naira insurance scheme for victims of life threatening road accidents in the country.

The group, led by its National President Odo Vincent Okoko, made this known during a visit to the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi.

He said the scheme, when implemented, would ensure that hospitals and clinics treat accident victims without delay as the insurance companies would be responsible for the bills settlements.

Okoko said equipment and labour force would also be procured to remove scrapped, accidented or abandoned vehicles and all other automobile wastes from the major highways in the country.

He also promised to clear bushes from about six metres away on both sides of major highways for drivers' visibility and highway safety against kidnappers and armed robbers.

Okoko said the group was also looking out for availability of vehicle loans so that patronising used vehicles would be discouraged.

Responding, the minister, represented by the Director Road Transport and Mass Transit, Dr. Anthonia Egba, reiterated the commitment of the ministry to working with the group in ensuring safer roads in the country.

The group also decorated the minister as a Distinguished Road Star (DRS).