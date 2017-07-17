17 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Vehicle Owners Plan Insurance Policy for Accident Victims

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Taiwo Adeniyi

The Vehicles Owners Association of Nigeria (VOAN) is planning a multi-million naira insurance scheme for victims of life threatening road accidents in the country.

The group, led by its National President Odo Vincent Okoko, made this known during a visit to the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi.

He said the scheme, when implemented, would ensure that hospitals and clinics treat accident victims without delay as the insurance companies would be responsible for the bills settlements.

Okoko said equipment and labour force would also be procured to remove scrapped, accidented or abandoned vehicles and all other automobile wastes from the major highways in the country.

He also promised to clear bushes from about six metres away on both sides of major highways for drivers' visibility and highway safety against kidnappers and armed robbers.

Okoko said the group was also looking out for availability of vehicle loans so that patronising used vehicles would be discouraged.

Responding, the minister, represented by the Director Road Transport and Mass Transit, Dr. Anthonia Egba, reiterated the commitment of the ministry to working with the group in ensuring safer roads in the country.

The group also decorated the minister as a Distinguished Road Star (DRS).

Nigeria

30 Killed in Calabar Tank Farm Blast

Eyewitnesses have said about 30 persons died when an inferno from an explosion razed part of the Calabar Free Trade… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.