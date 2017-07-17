Photo: Nehanda Radio

Opposition MDC-T Vice President Nelson Chamisa (file photo).

ZANU PF leaders are abusing President Robert Mugabe for their own benefit as no normal person would want such an elderly person as their leader, MDC-T vice president, Nelson Chamisa, said.

Chamisa wondered why few Zanu PF leaders would want Mugabe to be their presidential candidate for the 2018 general election at 94, when he is supposed to be at the old people's home resting and enjoying his pension.

"If you look at the country's laws no one is allowed to drive a public vehicle carrying more than 3 passengers when 65 years old and above," Chamisa told party supporters at a constituency feedback rally in Kuwadzana 4 Sunday.

"The country has 13 million people and Zanu PF leaders want Mugabe to drive it. It is because they are taking advantage of Mugabe's age to steal; they praise him publicly, but despise him privately," he added.

The Kuwadzana East Member of Parliament said the ruling party was now in the habit of abusing youths after it failed to create promised jobs.

"Why on earth is the ruling party comfortable organising youth rallies during the course of the week? Because they are fully aware that they have failed to create the promised 2.2 million jobs," said Chamisa.

"But it's now clear that Zanu PF created two jobs since 2013, one at Air Zimbabwe for Mugabe's son-in-law Simba Chikore," he mocked.

"The other one for Mugabe's nephew Patrick Zhuwao who is the Youth Minister," he added.

Chamisa also spoke about corruption, saying it is now known that any Zanu PF person who is employed in government develops a "big belly" because of theft.

"Why? It is because they start stealing by corrupt means," he said.

Chamisa went on to say that once caught the official is changed to another ministry.

"Look at what is happening to Obert Mpofu, after stealing diamonds he was moved to another ministry and it is now Mugabe's culture to protect criminals," he added.