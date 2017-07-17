MDC-T Vice President Nelson Chamisa has warned Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Chairperson Rita Makarau that any attempt to carry out an improper voter registration exercise will lead to chaos and abandonment of the 2018 harmonised elections.

Speaking Sunday at the opposition party's rally in Kuwadzana 4 Harare, Chamisa said ZEC should ensure the biometric voter registration (BVR) exercise is carried out properly or else the MDC-T will not allow the election to go ahead.

ZEC has previously denied that it has copies of the 2013 voters roll but has carried out several by-elections.

Chamisa said any tricks in the upcoming registration exercise by electoral body will lead to the rejection of the election by opposition parties.

"We resist the issue of short changing the proper preparations of elections according to the constitution. Zanu PF wants to have an early election in March next year but we are saying no to that. Elections should only take place in September according to the constitution," said Chamisa.

He added, "We are not buying their ideas. We are aware of their plans to rig elections and let me assure Zanu PF that Zimbabweans will not be forced into an election without proper registration of citizens."

"MDC-T will only allow elections to go on once if it is satisfied with the voter registration exercise and once everyone has been registered, especially our youths. Opposition does not care about Zanu PF's problems. All we are concerned about is a free, fair and credible election," said Chamisa.

Chamisa said the MDC-T will not be fooled again and go into an election without reforms as what happened back in 2013.

"We entered into elections lacking any knowledge on Zanu PF's rigging tricks.Let us help those in darkness. Everyone wants change. Even those in the ruling party like the uniformed forces and other government agents want change, so we should help them come out of darkness," Chamisa told thousands of supporters who thronged Kuwadzana 4 grounds popularly known as Pamuti.

The opposition accuses ZEC of trying to manipulate the upcoming elections on behalf of Zanu PF.

Makarau has, however, denied any of the accusations saying the law is being followed in all decisions made so far regarding the elections.