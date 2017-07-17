Kenya: Reject Violent Politicians, Kenyans Told

Kenyans have been urged to maintain peace ahead of August 8 polls for the country to continue enjoying stability.

Apostle Joseph Likiti of Global Arise and Shine Ministries said voters should reject politicians perpetuating hate speech and electoral violence while electing leaders next month.

He called on Christians to pray against what he termed "the spirit of electoral violence" that has taken root since the return of multiparty democracy in 1992.

Addressing scores of peace ambassadors under the aegis of 'Global Peace Ambassadors' in Diani, Kwale County on Sunday, Apostle Likiti said without peace, Kenyans cannot go far.

BE VIGILANT

He said the peace ambassadors' initiative had activated 4 million faithful in most of the 47 counties with the clarion call for Kenyans to be vigilant ahead of the elections and the need to maintain peace.

"Without peace, unity and love, the country cannot achieve meaningful socio-economic development," he said.

He said the global peace ambassadors will be going round the counties to preach the message "violence has no place in the election".

"We must all pray for peace to prevail at all times because what we want is one Kenya, one nation," he said.

AL-SHABAAB ATTACKS

The apostle noted that the church is "deeply worried" over the killings of innocent people in Lamu County by suspected Al-Shabaab militants.

The recent wave of killings by the extremist group has led to the beheading of nine people in Panda Nguo.

Also, Public Works Principal Secretary Maryam El-Maawy was rescued by Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers after she was kidnapped by Al-Shabaab militia members into Boni forest last week.

"We have been to Kilifi, Mombasa, Kwale and next we are headed to Lamu County to exorcise the spirit of violence and hatred that has engulfed the coastal region," he said.

He implored Kenyans to learn to live together despite their different political persuasions and urged residents to work with the authorities in restoring calm.