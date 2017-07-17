President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto tore into Governor Hassan Joho saying he had resorted to abusing the Head of State after failing to deliver promises he made to Mombasa residents.

Addressing a Jubilee rally at Jomvu Primary School in Jomvu sub-county, Mr Kenyatta said Governor Joho had failed to clear garbage within the city with mounds "becoming mountains".

"Your leader here (referring to Governor Joho) has resorted to abusing me instead of delivering service to the people of Mombasa. He thinks by abusing me he is being a hero. But I tell him that abusing me will not give me sleepless nights. I will eat and sleep soundly," he said.

Added the President: "He can continue to abuse me day and night but that will not worry me. I am telling him that being a hero is acquired through doing work for the people".

GO BACK TO SCHOOL

Mr Kenyatta and DP Ruto dismissed accusations by Governor Joho that the Jubilee government was planning to transfer the port of Mombasa to Naivasha.

"How can we as Jubilee carry all the ocean water from Mombasa to Naivasha? It's only God who can do that," said Mr Kenyatta.

Mr Ruto said: "We are telling your Governor to go back to school because education in Kenya is free. He cannot understand that we cannot transfer the port of Mombasa to Naivasha because of his questionable education."

The DP said that what the government was doing was to build an industrial zone in Naivasha. Such other facilities will be built at Voi, Kisumu and other towns, he said.

SH40 BILLION

The two leaders narrated achievements by the Jubilee government saying it had built roads, constructed the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) among other projects.

Mr Ruto said that there was nothing to show for the Sh40 billion allocated to Mombasa County for the last four years and urged residents to vote the current county administration out on August 8.

Mr Kenyatta and the DP said the National Super Alliance (Nasa) leaders had been in leadership for 30 years but did not initiate 'any' development.

"They are now telling us that they impregnated the railway. Do you people know how a railway is impregnated? Isn't this a lie?" asked Mr Ruto.

JUBILEE SUPPORT

The President and his deputy urged voters in Mombasa to elect Jubilee candidates for Governor, Senator, Woman Rep, MPs and MCAs.

They drummed up support for party candidates Suleiman Shahbal (governor), Senator Hazel Katana (senator), Amina Abdalla (Woman Rep), karisa Nzai (Jomvu MP) and Masoud Mwahima (Likoni MP) among others.

Present at the rally were Kwale Woman Rep Zainab Chidzuga, Taveta MP Naomi Shaban and Tourism CS Najib Balala among other leaders.