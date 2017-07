Kenya: Nyota Ndogo Hits Back at Accusations of Marrying 'Old and Moneyed' Husband

Photo: Nyota Ndogo/Facebook

Nyota Ndogo with her Danish husband Henning Nielson.

Singer Nyota Ndogo, real name Mwanaisha Abdalla, has taken to social media to address trolls on her marriage to Dannish husband Henning Nielson.

The couple exchanged vows in an invite only weeding last year at the Coast.

Talk on social media has however dwelt on the age difference between the two, with some even boldly accusing her of marrying the ‘old’ man for his money.

This is what she had to say:

" Ukizeeka bila bwana unaambiwa limwanamke halijaolewa mpaka leo linangoja nini? Haya MUNGU akikupa mume wanaanza ameolewa na babu sijui rika la babu yake oh amefata pesa sijui nini na vitumbua sijui kaimati. Hivi munajua wengine hatukukutwa tunakufa njaa? Kama pesa amekuja kuziongeza tu maana kanipata na zangu. Jamani watu wanasahau shida zao wanafata ya watu yani bure kabisa love love love ndio wengine tulikosa. hivi nafanywa kama mtoto nikiwa uzeeni yani ninafuraha niacheni.”