Liberia: Meet Liberian Inventor Reuben Murray

Meet Liberian inventor Reuben Murray. His story of exceptional creativity in electronics and technology started at at very young age, when he used to mine electronic parts from discarded radios for his experiments in his native Bong County.

Over time he made his first two-way radio (walkie-talkies) he used to communicate with schoolmates.

"I took up an interest in finding simple solutions to communication problems. I made my own walkie-talkies so I could talk to my schoolmates after school.

"I wanted to keep in touch with them at a time when only the super-rich had cellphones," he said.

Murray said his progress was stifled when the civil war intensified in 2000, with him having to seek refuge in a village to save his life, which did not squash his passion for electronics.

Fast forward to 2008, when he built a radio transmitter he tested on Radio Kehgheaman in Ganta and later Voice of Pleebo (former James FM), which was followed by a focus on developing a wide range of devices useful to daily life, and affordable.

His experimenting led to his invention of an engine control system for cars, motorbikes and other moving objects. Made of a transistor, resistor, capacitor, rectifier diode and a cellphone board, the device is controlled via a cellphone by dialing a secret code to either start or stop the motorized object.

Murray said the code sends a signal to the device's control board, which then contacts the motor's electrical system to either activate or deactivate the system.

"The device's board and the cellphone are connected through a secret code that works regardless of the vehicle's location.

"Once you deactivate that car or the motorbike by just dialing the code, it will not move without the activation code.

"So if someone stole a car, its engine can be cut off by just by dialing the deactivation code and it will immediately stop," said the Liberian inventor.

Murray tried, tested and proved his discoveries, including his electronic defense and backup system at the Daily Observer offices in Paynesville yesterday.

Mounted to your front door, the electronic backup system sends a signal by calling the homeowner, who is connected to an interface where the system owner can communicate with the individual that breaches the boundary set up by the system while the owner is away.

The homeowner will speak direct to the person, even from inside the house. The electronic defense system works along with the electronic backup system when the home is under attack.

"I invented these devices to save life and property. However, I have not been able to mass produce because of limited funds. I have begged for support but it has not happened yet.

"To get materials for more experiments, I still have to beg technicians for their old electronic appliances or sometimes visit the dumpsites to pick them up," he said.

Reuben Murray is calling on well meaning Liberians and non Liberians to help fund the mass production of his money and life saving devices.