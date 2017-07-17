Liberia: NEC Confirms 783 Persons to Contest 75 Seats

At least 783 candidates have been confirmed by the National Elections Commission (NEC) to contest the 2017 presidential and legislative elections, which is scheduled for Tuesday, October 10.

In keeping with the electoral calendar, the NEC's progressive provisional report has revealed the list of validated candidates for the 73 Electoral Districts throughout the 15 counties as well as the two top positions - President and Vice President - adding the seats to 75.

Accordingly, out of the 783 candidates - 637 (71.4%) are male candidates, and 146 (28.6%) are female candidates.

However, the provisional listing will remain progressive (subject to addition) up to the period of "Objections and Appeals on Nominations," while the final list of candidates will be published on July 31.

Today - Monday, July, 17, accepted candidates will pick up their respective Acceptance Notices from the NEC from 9 am - 5 pm at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville.

Candidates/Parties' Statistics

Amid the proliferation of political parties in the country, to at least 24 parties - according to the NEC's progressive provincial listing, only five (5) parties and a coalition were accepted to contest the presidential elections, namely: the All Liberian People Party (ALP) - Benoni Urey and Alex Duopu; the Unity Party (UP) - Amb. Joseph N. Boakai and J. Emmanuel Nuquay; the Liberia Transformation Party (LTP) - Rev. Kennedy Sandy and Madam Victoria Tweh; the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) - Sen. Prince Y. Johnson and Madam Audrian R. Smith-Forbes; United People's Party (UPP) - Macdonald Wento and Rev. John Bleah; and the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) - CDC, NPP & LPDP - Sen. George M. Weah and Sen. Jewel Howard-Taylor.

The following were also accepted based on party/coalition's nominations: All Liberian People Party (ALP): 57 Representatives - and Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates; 51 males - 8 females.

Alternative National Congress: 66 Representatives - No Presidential and Vice President Candidates; 52 males - 14 females.

Coalition for Democratic Change: CDC, NPP & LPDP: 52 Representatives - and Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates; 47 males - 7 females.

Change for Democratic Action (CDA): 6 Representatives - No Presidential and Vice President Candidates; 5 males - 1 female.

Coalition for Liberia's People (CLP): 34 Representatives - No Presidential and Vice President Candidates; 27 males - 7 females.

Grassroot Democratic Party of Liberia: 23 Representatives - No Presidential and Vice President Candidates; 21 males - 2 females.

Independent: 77 Representatives - No Presidential and Vice President Candidates; 63 males - 14 females.

Liberia National Union (LINU) - 18 Representatives -- No Presidential and Vice President Candidates; 17 males 1 female.

Liberia People's Party (LPP) - 25 Representatives -- No Presidential and Vice President Candidates; 20 males - 5 females.

Liberty Party (LP) - - 60 Representatives - No Presidential and Vice President Candidates; 55 males - 5 females.

Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) - 30 Representatives - and Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates; 27 males - 5 females.

Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) - 54 Representatives - No Presidential and Vice President Candidates; 46 males - 8 females.

Movement for Progressive Change (MPC) - 20 Representatives - No Presidential and Vice President Candidates; 19 males - 1 female.

People's Unification Party (PUP) - 35 Representatives - No Presidential and Vice President Candidates; 31 males - 4 females.

True Whig Party (TWP) - 29 Representatives - No Presidential and Vice President Candidates; 23 males - 6 females.

United People's Party (UPP) - 61 Representatives and Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates; 46 males - 17 females.

Unity Party (UP) - 51 Representatives - and Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates; 43 males - 10 females.

Victory for Change Party (VCP) - 10 Representatives - No Presidential and Vice President Candidates; 9 males - 1 female.

Vision for Liberia Transformation - 16 Representatives - No Presidential and Vice President Candidates; 16 males - no female.

In a related development, the NEC has announced that it considers the current legal process at the Supreme Court of Liberia involving the NEC and aspirants Abu Kamara, Harrison Karnwea and Jeremiah Sulunteh.