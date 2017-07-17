17 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Local Trainers Complete FIFA MA Coaching Course

Tagged:

Related Topics

Twenty-nine Rwandan football coaches have completed a FIFA Member Association (MA) Coaching Course at the FERWAFA headquarters in Remera, City of Kigali.

The five-day course was held with an aim of educating and equipping coaches with new modern coaching knowledge at various levels of their work.

FIFA Instructor Ulric Mathiot, from Seychelles, praised the commitment of the 29 coaches who took part in the five-day course. Participants received a FIFA MA Coaching License, which prepares them for a CAF B License.

"You have shown commitment and eagerness to learn and I believe you will pass future coaching courses that are scheduled later this year," added the FIFA instructor who also hailed FERWAFA for the good work exhibited in uplifting the level of Rwandan coaches.

The course was part of the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA)'s support of football in Rwanda and the other developing countries.

The participants were taken through different coaching course units including; Modern Trends in Football, Planning and Pre-season Preparation, System Development and Evaluation, Ball Possession and Communication, Game-reading, Match-analysis.

The coaches include:

Alain Kirasa, Francois Kalisa, Seraphine Umunyana, Ismael Mpawenimana, Hassan Muhire, Jean de Dieu Ntirenganya, Jean Paul Muhoza, Ildephonse Nkotanyi Hitabatuma, Evariste Ntamugabumwe, Jean Claude Karasira, Emmanuel Habiyambere, Rachid Bakandakabo, Methode Kamali, and Mohamed Nonde.

Others are; Pablo Nduwimana, Radjab Bizumuremyi, Victor Shyaka, Jean Claude Rwaka, Omar Rubangura, Theogenie Mukamusonera, Marcel Lomami l, Jean de Dieu Mateso, Anne Mbonimpa, Rafiki Nshimiyimana, Aimable Sandro Tuyisenge, Felix Nzeyimana, Sulyeman Niyibizi, Haruna Mbonimpa and Shabani Mbarushimana.

Rwanda

Presidential Candidate Promises Cows, Improved Agriculture

Independent candidate Philippe Mpayimana yesterday campaigned in Gisagara and Huye districts in the Southern Province,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.