Twenty-nine Rwandan football coaches have completed a FIFA Member Association (MA) Coaching Course at the FERWAFA headquarters in Remera, City of Kigali.

The five-day course was held with an aim of educating and equipping coaches with new modern coaching knowledge at various levels of their work.

FIFA Instructor Ulric Mathiot, from Seychelles, praised the commitment of the 29 coaches who took part in the five-day course. Participants received a FIFA MA Coaching License, which prepares them for a CAF B License.

"You have shown commitment and eagerness to learn and I believe you will pass future coaching courses that are scheduled later this year," added the FIFA instructor who also hailed FERWAFA for the good work exhibited in uplifting the level of Rwandan coaches.

The course was part of the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA)'s support of football in Rwanda and the other developing countries.

The participants were taken through different coaching course units including; Modern Trends in Football, Planning and Pre-season Preparation, System Development and Evaluation, Ball Possession and Communication, Game-reading, Match-analysis.

The coaches include:

Alain Kirasa, Francois Kalisa, Seraphine Umunyana, Ismael Mpawenimana, Hassan Muhire, Jean de Dieu Ntirenganya, Jean Paul Muhoza, Ildephonse Nkotanyi Hitabatuma, Evariste Ntamugabumwe, Jean Claude Karasira, Emmanuel Habiyambere, Rachid Bakandakabo, Methode Kamali, and Mohamed Nonde.

Others are; Pablo Nduwimana, Radjab Bizumuremyi, Victor Shyaka, Jean Claude Rwaka, Omar Rubangura, Theogenie Mukamusonera, Marcel Lomami l, Jean de Dieu Mateso, Anne Mbonimpa, Rafiki Nshimiyimana, Aimable Sandro Tuyisenge, Felix Nzeyimana, Sulyeman Niyibizi, Haruna Mbonimpa and Shabani Mbarushimana.