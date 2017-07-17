Rwanda: Kwizera Reiterates Desire See Out His Rayon Contract

Rayon Sports's attacking midfielder Pierrot Kwizera has reiterated his desire to see out the one year that remains on his contract with the club despite reported interest from Zambian side Nkana Red Devils.

The Burundi international, who was last week named the Azam Rwanda Premier League Player of the Year, an accolade he's won for the second successive season, has been linked with a move away from the league champions.

Speaking to Times Sport, the 26-year old insisted: "I still have a contract with Rayon Sports, and I have not made any decision about my future, I have not thought of leaving."

However, the former Simba SC star added: "In football, anything can happen any time; but to this day, I have not received any offer from any foreign club, not even from Zambia as I am hearing in the media."

"Whatever is being said in the media are just speculations, my agent has not told me anything about any club interested in me," Kwizera said.

Asked about his future, the attacking midfielder replied:, "At the moment, the Azam Rwanda Premier League is the place for me."

Reports about Nkana Red Devils' interest in Kwizera, who scored eleven goals this season to help Rayon Sports to the league title and the Peace Cup semi-finals, first surfaced in April.