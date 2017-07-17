Independent candidate Philippe Mpayimana yesterday campaigned in Gisagara and Huye districts in the Southern Province, where he promised more cows to households, if elected president.

The former history teacher-turned-politician said he has noticed that some Rwandans missed getting cows under the cattle-stocking programme, Girinka.

Girinka, is an ongoing programme that targets the poorest households, has so far benefitted over 300,000 families.

"If you vote me into power, I will give cows to all Rwandans who haven't received cows under Girinka," said Mpayimana.

Mpayimana arrived at his first campaign venue of the day in Save Sector three hours behind schedule and proceeded with his campaign despite the small crowd present.

Presenting his manifesto before Save residents, most them children, the 47-year-old also promised to tackle inequality among Rwandans, promote agriculture, especially rice farming, and promised to make Rwanda the 'Thailand of Africa,' in terms of agriculture output.

All this, he said, would be possible with the help of irrigation.

Mpayimana also promised to increase salaries for civil servants, especially teachers and doctors.

Puyor Mahoro, from Mukura Sector, asked Mpayimana what plans he had to tackle unemployment to which Mpayimana responded saying he would put in place a vocational centre in every sector that will help Rwandans become self-reliant.

Tomorrow, Mpayimana will continue with his campaign trail in Nyamagabe District, also in the Southern Province.