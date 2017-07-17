South Africa: Govt Sends Condolences to Republic of India Following the Attack On Amarnath Pilgrims

press release

South Africa was deeply concerned and saddened to learn about the cowardly attack on the Amarnath Pilgrims in India on 10 July 2017, that has left scores of people dead and others injured.

The South African Government extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives and wishes the injured a speedy and full recovery.

There can be no justification, whatsoever, of religious intolerance and the targeting of innocent civilians who were exercising their right of worship.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation