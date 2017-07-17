South Africa: Options for Healing and Growth in a Post-Zuma Era

analysis

Let's face it, matters will not simply return to normal when Jacob Zuma is out of power, for his tenure has enabled the development of a corrupt psyche that has taken root throughout all levels of government but tackling such challenges is not new to us. Many have spoken of the need to introduce an amnesty process as a potential mechanism to allow those caught up in the furore of plundering to come clean and help to repatriate their ill-gotten gains, or face the consequences - a Corruption Confessions and Repatriation Commission (CCRC) process, if you will.

Will President Jacob Zuma be forced to go before his term is up and if so, how? Will it be through the processes of Parliament or will his own political party leadership take up the responsibility? Or will he continue to fight and limp along like a bludgeoned boxer, stumbling through bout after bout of controversy until the electorate removes his party from power in 2019? As Jimmy Buffet, the Caribbean rock musician, sang, "Only time will tell".

All indications point to his rapidly waning internal support and the cards being heavily stacked against him finishing his second term, with signs of his...