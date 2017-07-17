13 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ICC Not the Only Instrument for Balancing Justice and Reconciliation

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Edna Molewa

The court was in essence forcing South Africa to choose between carrying out its obligations in terms of the Rome Statute and arresting a sitting Head of State while he was attending a summit as a guest of the African Union: a decision with far-reaching and potentially disastrous foreign policy implications.

Last week's decision by the Pre-Trial chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) that South Africa violated its legal obligations to the court in failing to arrest Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir in 2015; vindicates the ANC's position that South Africa should withdraw from the ICC.

The court was in essence forcing South Africa to choose between carrying out its obligations in terms of the Rome Statute and arresting a sitting Head of State while he was attending a summit as a guest of the African Union: a decision with far-reaching and potentially disastrous foreign policy implications.

Far from being praised for our efforts to promote peace and stability in the region, South Africa would have been regarded as having been a "player" in the conflict - with consequences for our peacekeepers in Sudan, and for the country as a whole.

The ANC reiterates its commitment to multilateralism as a...

South Africa

The Truth of Former Eskom Chief's R30 Million 'Golden Handshake' Exposed

In November 2016 a sorrowful Brian Molefe announced he would resign from Eskom "in the interests of good corporate… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.