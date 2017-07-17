South Africa: The Fight Against Trio Crimes Is Still Yielding Positive Results

press release

The scourge of trio crimes taking place in a number of Clusters throughout the Province, are still being dealt by a dedicated joint intelligence-led operation composed of various Police Units, led by the Provincial Tracking Team. The operations, which is focusing mainly at crime infested areas where incidents of business robberies, house robberies and hijackings are still showing an upward trend.

In the Burgersfort Cluster, this operation which was up and running until in the early hours of today, made a major breakthrough when a trio crime syndicate made of ten (10) suspects, aged between 30 and 5,0 were arrested for possession of suspected stolen properties worth over R1m.

The seized items were linked to a series of business robberies in and around the Burgersfort Cluster including the one which occurred at Steelpoort filling station two months back.

These suspects were linked to more than 20 cases of business robberies and the following items were recovered during their arrests:

Motor vehicle parts ,different assortment of cigarettes, tool box containing different assortment of mechanical tools, hardware items including wheelbarrow, groceries, cosmetics, cell phones, camouflage torches, pepper spray, Canon photocopy machine, Canon scanner, 02 laptops, tablet.

drilling machine, a generator, bull cutter, grass trimming machine, clothing, Bosch grinder, boots, a Ford bantam that is presumed to be utilized for transportation of stolen goods after the commission of this crimes and cash amount of money.

303 Ruoger Ranch

26 rounds of 303.

01 Magazine of 303

01 chivas regal box, *01pink rounds box

08 Detonators

01 pistol magazine.

These suspects may be connected to more cases and they will appear before the Burgersfort Magistrate Court soon.

Police investigations are still continuing.