South Africa: Immigrants Are Welcome Here

I dare say, human dignity has no nationality. Our Bill of Rights enjoins us all to confirm that there shall be no moment where we deliberately attack human dignity or not protect it.

Let's make this point very clear: immigrants are welcome in South Africa. South Africa does not intend to build walls between her and neighbouring states. While we are mandated to protect our citizens from harm and loss of property, this protection will not be carried out in violation of our domestic and international laws. The fundamental part of this mandate is its extension to non-citizens alike. As government, we take this mandate as an inviolable commitment.

It is also important to understand that South Africa has committed herself to protect immigrants who enter or seek to enter our borders, in particular for noble reasons. In many instances immigrants bring needed economic benefits to our country.

While we must admit that some immigrants are in our country illegally, having entered the country illegally or simply overstayed their allowed duration, it must not be said that immigrants in general and continental immigrants in particular are criminals or commit commercial sabotage on our sovereignty.

Presidents Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki and...